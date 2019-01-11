India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch strike a pose with the ODI trophy, World Cup

The action now shifts to the ODI series and with the World Cup being the focus of every team, the upcoming series against India and Australia will have the added spice.

India, after having won the T20I and Test series, look favourites, but Australia with the new-look squad which has experience in their mix can give Kohli and co and run for their money.

Both captains posed with the trophy one day before the ODI series, and the winner of this particular affair will be very close to nailing down their respective squads for the World Cup.

India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch pose with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 11, 2019 (AFP)

“Nobody is guaranteed that (World Cup) flight to England as yet. We have to be in prime form. Each and every player who will be taking part in the World Cup is aware of the fact that we need to keep performing and make sure that we are ready for the World cup,” Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma told reporters in a press conference.

ALSO READ: Numbers reveal India’s biggest trump card with the bat in ODI series

With the return of MS Dhoni to the squad, there will be added scrutiny on the former Indian captain as his form has been rather indifferent in the recent past. However, Rohit believes that the presence of the seasoned campaigner provides a lot of stability and calm to the camp.

“With him (Dhoni) being around, there is calmness around the group. It is also a bit of a help to the captain, also going down the batting order and that finishing touch is very important. He has finished so many games for us, that role he plays is very important in terms of his batting,” Rohit said.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 09:01 IST