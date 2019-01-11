India vs Australia: Numbers reveal India’s biggest trump card with the bat in ODI series

After bagging the T20I and ODI series, the action now shifts to the ODI series and like it has been the case, India’s top order will take centre stage. Rohit Sharma, who looked in good touch in the Test series, will be India’s biggest trump card when he walks out to face the new ball.

As far as the numbers are concerned, Rohit enjoys facing the Australian attack and does not mind churning out runs against the bowling attack. His batting average tops the list for batsmen against Australia (considering a minimum of 10 innings). He also tops the list as far as the highest scores against Australia is concerned. His innings of 209 against Australia in Bangalore remains the highest score by any batsman agains th3 Aussie bowling attack. He also features twice if we consider top 6 knocks against Australia in ODIs.

In bilateral series’, the opener has scored the maximum runs amongst Indians against Australia. He averages 87.78 in bilateral series which is also the highest average by an Indian batsman against Australia.

He does not mind the true surfaces of Australia where his stroke play comes to the fore and his average of 51.95 is the best in the country by any Indian batsman.

Considering his form in 2018, he will be India’s biggest trump card this year. His batting average of 73.57 and strike rate of 100.09 is his personal best in a calendar year in ODIs. This included 5 centuries which is his second best in any calendar year.

