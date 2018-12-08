India vs Australia: Virat Kohli becomes first India skipper to achieve this feat

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara came up with a steady partnership to put India in a commanding position on Day 3 of the first Test match against Australia in Adelaide on Saturday. Kohli, who scored 34 runs off 104 deliveries, was looking in good form but was dismissed by Nathan Lyon just before stumps.

In the process, Kohli also completed 2,000 Test runs in away matches as skipper. No other Indian captain has achieved this feat and this is a huge achievement for the flamboyant right-hander.

Kohli also became the fourth India batsman to score 1000 Test runs in Australia - a feat only achieved by three Indian cricketers namely Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

Cheteshwar Pujara again blunted Australia’s attack to put India in a strong position after a rain-interrupted third day of the first test on Saturday.

India reached stumps at 151 for three in its second innings, an overall lead of 166 runs. Pujara was 40 not out and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on one run.

Pujara shared a 71-run third-wicket partnership with captain Virat Kohli. They threatened to bat through the session before Kohli prodded to short-leg from the bowling of spinner Nathan Lyon.

