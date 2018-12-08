India vs Australia: Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid in illustrious list

Virat Kohli became the fourth India batsman to score 1000 Test runs in Australia as he achieved the feat on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Australia in Adelaide on Saturday. Besides Kohli, the feat was only achieved by three Indian cricketers namely Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

Kohli also completed 2,000 Test runs in away matches as skipper. No other Indian captain has achieved this feat and this will be a huge achievement for the flamboyant right-hander.

Kohli, who turned 30 last month, is the world’s top-ranked batsman in both tests and one-day internationals, with over 1,000 runs in both formats in the calendar year.

He was the top scorer between both sides in South Africa with a hundred and a half century in a 2-1 series defeat, while in England he fared even better with two centuries and three fifties but still the tourists were beaten, 4-1.

The last time India toured Australia in 2014-15 Kohli scored four centuries in as many tests and notched 692 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 86.25. India ended up losing 2-0.

India extended their lead to 101 runs even as K L Rahul got out after doing all the hard work in the opening Test against Australia here Saturday.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rahul (44) before tea on he third day as India reached 86 for two in 29 overs.

Protecting India’s first innings total of 250, Kohli’s bowlers did well to carve out an initial 15-run lead, getting through Australia’s final three wickets for the cost of 44 runs after the home side resumed on 191 for seven following a rain-delayed start.

India seamer Mohammed Shami was on a hat-trick after claiming the final two wickets of batsman Travis Head (72) and number 11 Josh Hazlewood (0) in successive balls.

