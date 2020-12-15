e-paper
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & co. engage in ‘fun drill’ ahead of pink-ball Test - WATCH

India vs Australia: The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will play the pink-ball Test against Tim Paine’s Australia in Adelaide starting Thursday. 

cricket Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 18:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India cricket team in training.
India cricket team in training.(Screengrab/BCCI)
         

The stage is set for a thrilling bout of Test cricket when Virat Kohli-led Indian team face off against Australia in Adelaide in the pink-ball Test. It will be the first Test of the series and the only one in which skipper Kohli will be playing a part. Kohli has been granted paternity leave and he would be travelling home after the Day/Night affair to be with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

This will be India’s first overseas pink-ball Test and fans are eager to see Kohli’s men perform on the biggest stage, especially after a dominating performance in the Warm-up Test against the Australia A team.

Also read: ‘Should’ve studied Shubman Gill in the KKR nets, might be too late now’: Australia pacer Pat Cummins

Ahead of what promises to be a cracker of a contest, the Indian team engaged in a ‘fun drill’ session. The video of the drill sessions in the Indian players were seen indulging in a series of unique training methods was shared by the BCCI on their official Twitter.

 

The Indian batsmen including Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were also seen batting at the nets.

 

Meanwhile, India batsman and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane believes that despite Ishant Sharma’s absence, India still have the bowling attack to get 20 wickets.

“We do really have a very strong attack. Yes we will definitely miss Ishant, (he) being a senior fast bowler. But guys who are here ... they all are really good, experienced and know how to bowl in these conditions. It is all about getting that momentum,” Rahane told reporters at the virtual press conference on Tuesday.

“I do believe that we have the attack to get 20 wickets,” he added.

top news
