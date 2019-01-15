India vs Australia: Virat Kohli equals another record with match-winning century

Virat Kohli slammed another record-equalling ton in a winning chase as India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second one-day international at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

Kohli’s 104 (112 balls) was his fifth on the Australian soil and he is now tied with Sri Lanka legend Kumara Sangakkara and fellow countryman Rohit Sharma for the most hundreds by a visiting batsman Down Under.

Sharma achieved the feat with his 131-run knock in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 12 January.

Kohli has also become the fastest to reach the milestone, achieving the feat in his 25th ODI in Australia. Sharma took 28 ODIs for his record, while Sangakkara had his five tons in 49 games.

Also read: Virat Kohli slams 39th ODI ton, moves to third spot in list of most international centuries

The Indian skipper’s knock helped his side chase down Australia’s imposing 299-run target and tie the three-ODI series at 1-1.

Earlier, Shaun Marsh had notched his sixth ODI hundred and Glenn Maxwell smashed 48 runs off 37 balls to push Australia’s total close to 300. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, grabbing four wickets for 45 runs from his 10 overs. Mohammed Shami took three in his 10.

At the fall of Kohli’s wicket in India’s chase, the match was evenly poised before Mahendra Singh Dhoni (55 not out off 54 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (25 not out of 14 balls) guided the visitors home with four balls to spare.

Kohli was adjudged man of the match for his record-equalling knock.

Also read: Mohammed Siraj sets unwanted record on ODI debut

The third match of the of the series will be played at the MCG on 18 January.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 17:45 IST