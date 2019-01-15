India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj sets unwanted record on ODI debut

Mohammed Siraj had a nightmare of an ODI debut in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Tuesday. The fast bowler conceded the second most number of runs by an Indian on ODI debut. He returned with figures of 0/76 from his 10 overs. Karsan Ghavri holds the record with 83 runs in 11 overs on his ODI debut against England in 1975.

Siraj also set the record for the worst economy rate by an Indian bowler on ODI debut.

Siraj had two chances to dismiss Glenn Maxwell and take his first ODI wicket, but it wasn’t to be. In the 44th over when Siraj hit Maxwell’s pads, the bowler received a positive response by the umpire. However, Maxwell reviewed the decision and the replays showed that the ball was going down leg side. In the 47th over bowled by Siraj, Rohit Sharma leapt and got a hand to a catch presented by Maxwell, but the Mumbai batsman couldn’t hold onto the ball.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia LIVE Score and updates, 2nd ODI, Adelaide: Shami gets Stoinis, Australia 5 down as Marsh eyes 100

Shaun Marsh’s brilliant innings of 131 runs off 123 balls helped Australia post a total of 298/9 in 50 overs. Nathan Lyon smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six off the last ball to take the home side close to 300. This is a must win game for India after losing the first ODI by 34 runs.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 12:49 IST