India vs Australia: Virat Kohli looks to be ‘in the mood’ in this latest practice session - Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 692 runs in his last Test series in Australia, is surely aiming to better his record this time around. The Delhi batsman looked in supreme touch in this latest practice session.

Kohli didn’t leave any stone unturned in the nets, hitting a few lovely pull shots and some drives through the on and off side. He was weary of the ball which was directed towards his fourth stump, but dispatched everything else. He also stepped out and hit the spinners over mid-wicket for big ones.

India skipper Virat Kohli in the Adelaide Oval nets today (watch with the sound on).@alintaenergy | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OnhH5i7xkP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2018

The Indian captain has an excellent record in Adelaide. Kohli, who averages 98.50, has scored three centuries in four innings in the ground. India couldn’t have asked for a better ground to start the Test series.

While the Australian media may be calling the Indians ‘Scaredy Bats’, Virat Kohli is ready to give it back to the Australians.

Kohli recorded an average of 86.50 and a strike-rate of 63.31 in his last Test series in Australia. The number four batsman scored four centuries and one half-century, finishing the series as the second best batsman behind Steve Smith.

Without Steve Smith and David Warner in the team, Virat Kohli would expect nothing less than a victory from his team Down Under. If India win the Test series then Kohli will become the first-ever Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

For the best possible outcome, India will need Kohli to be at his best and he surely looks to be in fine form in this practice session.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 17:59 IST