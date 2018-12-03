India vs Australia: Australians thrash their media for disrespecting Indian team

Steve Smith and David Warner may be facing one year bans for the poor Australian cricket culture in the past few years, but the Australian media doesn’t seem to have learned a lesson from the ball-tampering episode. The Australian media have come hard at the present Indian team set to play a four-match Test series Down Under.

An Australian publication has called Team India ‘The Scaredy Bats’ when they reached Adelaide for the first Test.

The report claims that the Indian team is scared of the bounce in Brisbane, scared of the unknown in Perth and scared of the dark in Adelaide, signifying the visitors’ refusal to play a day and night Test in Adelaide.

However, the Australian public is not happy with its media thrashing a visiting team.

Anyone else tired of the childish and predictable mocking of visiting teams by Australian media? It’s become a boorish tradition that reflects poorly on our country.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3bFgFSgaWZ — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) December 2, 2018

Well last time in Australia, Kohli made 4 hundreds and averaged 86.50, Vijay averaged 60.25, Rahane averaged 57 and Rahul in just his second Test made 110 at the SCG, so umm yeah I think they'll be fine. — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) December 3, 2018

Thanks for saying it Richard. The element of Australia's sports press that carries on like dildos should be called out for the knobs they are. Australians, on the whole, are not as mindless as this. That's why so many care about sorting out the culture of national cricket team — tim edwards (@Sportsocratic) December 3, 2018

Particularly embarrassing when some erroneously believe it reflects the views of Australians. Respect the opposition is the first thing taught in Australian junior sport — Matt Mitchell (@brismattm) December 2, 2018

I don’t even bother with 95% of media coverage anymore. Got my favorite journos i’ll follow and don’t even give the others any attention. I simply don’t have time for the aggrovation. — Daniel Gaylor (@DannyBonavena) December 2, 2018

This is not the first time that the Australian media have targeted Indians. When Kohli had said that Steve Smith’s team has looked at the dressing room for unfair assistance before taking a DRS review on more than one occasion during their tour of India in 2017, the Indian captain was called the ‘Donald Trump of Cricket’.

Since, Steve Smith and David Warner are not part of the Test teams, many experts believe that this is India’s best chance of winning a Test series in Australia for the first time.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 19:08 IST