India vs Australia: Australians thrash their media for disrespecting Indian team

An Australian publication has called Team India ‘The Scaredy Bats’ when they reached Adelaide for the first Test.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2018 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli.(AFP)

Steve Smith and David Warner may be facing one year bans for the poor Australian cricket culture in the past few years, but the Australian media doesn’t seem to have learned a lesson from the ball-tampering episode. The Australian media have come hard at the present Indian team set to play a four-match Test series Down Under.

An Australian publication has called Team India ‘The Scaredy Bats’ when they reached Adelaide for the first Test.

The report claims that the Indian team is scared of the bounce in Brisbane, scared of the unknown in Perth and scared of the dark in Adelaide, signifying the visitors’ refusal to play a day and night Test in Adelaide.

However, the Australian public is not happy with its media thrashing a visiting team.

This is not the first time that the Australian media have targeted Indians. When Kohli had said that Steve Smith’s team has looked at the dressing room for unfair assistance before taking a DRS review on more than one occasion during their tour of India in 2017, the Indian captain was called the ‘Donald Trump of Cricket’.

Since, Steve Smith and David Warner are not part of the Test teams, many experts believe that this is India’s best chance of winning a Test series in Australia for the first time.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 19:08 IST

