India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on the cusp of huge captaincy landmark in Adelaide Test

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on the cusp of huge captaincy landmark in Adelaide Test

Ind vs Aus: His record as captain in Australia is quite balanced as he has won two matches, lost two and drawn two. He recorded victories at Adelaide and Melbourne on the last tour while lost the match at Perth.

cricket Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 20:41 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
India's captain Virat Kohli catches the ball during a training session in Adelaide on December 15, 2020, ahead of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India.
India's captain Virat Kohli catches the ball during a training session in Adelaide on December 15, 2020, ahead of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India.(AFP)
         

India’s Test series win in Australia two years ago was not just a landmark moment for Indian cricket but it was a huge moment for Virat Kohli as captain of the team. Not only did he become the first Indian captain to guide his team to a series win in Australia, he was also the first Asian captain to win a series down under.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have never won a series in Australia till date and that talks a lot about the fortress that Australia is. When India take the field in Adelaide on Thursday for the first Test match of this series, Kohli will be looking to become the first Asian captain to win more than 2 Test matches in Australia.

He would have had four Test matches to reach this huge landmark but since he is returning home for the birth of his first child after the Adelaide Test, Kohli will thus have just one shot at this record.

His record as captain in Australia is quite balanced as he has won two matches, lost two and drawn two. He recorded victories at Adelaide and Melbourne on the last tour while lost the match at Perth.

He was the stand-in-captain in the Adelaide Test in 2014 when his twin centuries almost took India to victory but eventually the team fell short. He captained the team in the Sydney Test of the same series after MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket and that match was drawn.

Kohli would want to win the day-night Test match at Adelaide to give his team a head start in the series. Ajinkya Rahane will take over as captain after Kohli returns home.

