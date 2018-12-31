 India vs Australia: Virat Kohli shows his dance moves after India’s victory in Melbourne Test - Watch
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli shows his dance moves after India’s victory in Melbourne Test - Watch

When the fans were dancing outside the hotel, India skipper Virat Kohli shook a leg with them as he walked into the hotel.

cricket Updated: Dec 31, 2018 13:48 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli.(AP)

The Indian side was given a grand welcome at the team hotel after they won the Melbourne Test by 137 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series. When the fans were dancing outside the hotel, India skipper Virat Kohli shook a leg with them as he walked into the hotel.

The country’s cricket fraternity, led by Sachin Tendulkar, on Sunday hailed the Indian team’s comprehensive victory over Australia in the third Test in Melbourne, terming it an incredible effort and one to be cherished for a long time.

After the victory, Virat Kohli’s men took giant strides towards India’s first ever Test series win on Australian soil in seven decades.

Batting great V V S Laxman said all the eleven players contributed to the win.

“37 years and 10 months ago was the last time India won a Test at the MCG, none of the players from either sides were born. This win is one to savour and cherish for a long time and a perfect end to 2018 for Team India. Each player can be very proud of their contribution to this win,” Laxman tweeted.

India will take on Australia in the fourth Test in Sydney from January 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 13:48 IST

