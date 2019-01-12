India vs Australia: Virat Kohli shows off dancing skills during drinks break at SCG - Watch
During a drinks break in the Australian innings, Virat Kohli was pictured dancing as other players were trying to quench their thirst.cricket Updated: Jan 12, 2019 20:27 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli couldn’t come to the party with the bat in the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying himself in the middle.
During a drinks break in the Australia innings, Kohli was pictured dancing as other players were trying to quench their thirst. The video of Kohli breaking into this impromptu dance went viral on social media.
Drinks break. Kohli Dance. pic.twitter.com/7Q1D7bmFWE— ＩＴＴＵＳ (@shruthi_ADK) January 12, 2019
This is not the first time on this tour that Kohli was caught by the eagle-eyed camera-persons dancing on the pitch. Earlier, during the third day of the first Test in Adelaide, Kohli was seen dancing in the slip cordon.
Virat's loving it... #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JV0lxo4Aen— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2018
Then, after India completed the historic 2-1 Test series win in Sydney, Kohli led the way as entire Indian team was seen doing some sort of a celebratory dance.
Watch out tonight Sydney dance floors!@BCCI on the loose 😂#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6BXjA6ySqg— #7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 7, 2019
After winning the T20I and Test series respectively, India could not get off to a good start in the ODI series as they succumbed to a 34-run defeat at the SCG. Rohit Sharma’s 133 went in vain as Australia won their 1000th international match — the first nation to do so.
India will get a chance to level the series when the two teams collide at the Adelaide Oval in the second ODI on Tuesday. The third and the final ODI will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.
