 India vs Australia: Virat Kohli shows off dancing skills during drinks break at SCG - Watch
Updated: Jan 12, 2019
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) leads his teammates into the ground during the first one-day International (ODI) match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AFP)

India skipper Virat Kohli couldn’t come to the party with the bat in the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying himself in the middle.

During a drinks break in the Australia innings, Kohli was pictured dancing as other players were trying to quench their thirst. The video of Kohli breaking into this impromptu dance went viral on social media.

This is not the first time on this tour that Kohli was caught by the eagle-eyed camera-persons dancing on the pitch. Earlier, during the third day of the first Test in Adelaide, Kohli was seen dancing in the slip cordon.

Then, after India completed the historic 2-1 Test series win in Sydney, Kohli led the way as entire Indian team was seen doing some sort of a celebratory dance.

After winning the T20I and Test series respectively, India could not get off to a good start in the ODI series as they succumbed to a 34-run defeat at the SCG. Rohit Sharma’s 133 went in vain as Australia won their 1000th international match — the first nation to do so.

India will get a chance to level the series when the two teams collide at the Adelaide Oval in the second ODI on Tuesday. The third and the final ODI will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

