India vs Australia: Team India report card for Sydney ODI – Rohit shines, Dhawan flops

Australia fended off an explosive century from Rohit Sharma to post a morale-boosting 34-run victory over India in the first one-day international at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Australians made 288 for five off their 50 overs after winning the toss and restricted India to 254 for nine.

Let’s take a look at how Indian players fared in this blockbuster clash at the iconic SCG -

Shikhar Dhawan - Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very Poor

Opener Shikhar Dhawan got off to the worst start possible in his first match in 2019 as he was dismissed for a 0 duck on the first ball that he faced. The one point that he gets is for turning up for the game at the iconic SCG. The southpaw will have to put his best foot forward in the remaining two ODIs.

Rohit Sharma - Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very good

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma continued his glorious run of form Down Under in white-ball cricket and smashed a stunning 133 to keep India in the chase for most parts of the innings. Rohit slammed his 22nd ODI ton also became the first Indian score five ODI centuries in Australia. Had Rohit managed to push India over the line, he would have gotten a perfect ten for his excellent innings under pressure.

Virat Kohli - Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

India skipper Virat Kohli didn’t live up to the expectations and was dismissed cheaply by Jhye Richardson for just 3 . Kohli is regarded as the chase master in ODIs but it wasn’t his day and following his dismissal, the hosts knew they had won half the battle. In the field, Kohli marshaled his troops well and made some smart bowling changes to restrict Australia to a sub-par score.

Ambati Rayudu - Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very Poor

In the last few matches, Ambati Rayudu has shown that he remains India’s best bet at number four but he was way off the mark on Saturday. Rayudu face just two balls and was dismissed for a duck by Richardson and was one of the batsmen responsible for India tottering at 4/3.

MS Dhoni - Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Good

MS Dhoni came to bat up the order following a dreadful collapse and showed why he still remains an important part of the ODI setup. He put on a 137-run stand with Rohit and batted India out of trouble. Dhoni struck a timely half-century and also in the process also completed his 10,000 ODI runs. But he couldn’t sustain his concentration for long and after he was dismissed for 51, Australia took control of the match once again.

Dinesh Karthik - Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

The stage was set for Dinesh Karthik to put on a match-winning performance for the team and stake a claim for a seat on the plane to England. But all he could muster was 12 runs before getting castled by Jhye Richardson. With Dhoni behind the stumps and Rishabh Pant lurking around the corner, Karthik need to up his game in the remaining two ODIs.

Ravindra Jadeja: Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a decent game with the ball but with the bat, he was hardly impressive. Jadeja finished the match with 1/48 and 8 runs respectively . The only reason Jadeja was in the side was because of Hardik Pandya’s suspension but he needs to do more in order to give selection headache to the team management.

Kuldeep Yadav: Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Once again, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he ended with figures of 2/54. Kuldeep managed to get rid of dangermen — Alex Carey and Shaun Marsh — both of whom looked good in the middle. While Kuldeep was a tad expensive as he gave runs at more than five per over, his two wickets played a pivotal role in restricting the Aussies.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a good match, both with ball and bat but he still ended up to be on the losing side. Bhuvi scalped two crucial wickets but game away 66 runs and proved to be a tab expensive. While during the Indian chase, the right-hander hit four boundaries and remained not-out to give some respectability to the India score as the match was effectively lost after Rohit’s dismissal.

Mohammed Shami: Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami didn’t have a bad game as he was most economical India bowler. But what goes against him is that he remained wicket-less in the 10 overs he bowled in the match. Shami needs to do more considering he remains India’s most experience bowler in the current squad.

Khaleel Ahmed: Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Young left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed had a torrid time in the middle as he was taken for runs by the Aussie batsmen. Khaleel was at his best and it showed in his bowling and the hosts gleefully raked in the runs off his bowling. Khaleel didn’t even complete his full quota of 10 overs as in 8 overs, he had given away 55 runs at an economy rate of 6.8.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 17:01 IST