Australia become first team to achieve 1000 international wins

Australia beat India by 34 runs in the first one-day International to take a 1-0 lead in the three match series in Sydney on Saturday. Australia recorded their 1000th international victory. Australia had won their first-ever international match against England in March 1877.

Electing to bat, Australia posted 288 for five at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In reply, India were restricted to 254 for nine in the stipulated 50 overs. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for the visitors with a fine 133 off 129 balls.

The visitors were in dire straits when they lost three wickets for four runs. Shikhar Dhawan (0), Virat Kohli (3), Ambati Rayudu (0) were back in the pavilion before the end of the fourth over. Jhye Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 4/26. Jason Behrendorff and Marcus Stoinis took two wickets each.

Peter Handscomb was the highest scorer for the hosts with his 73-run knock while Usman Khwaja (59) and Shaun Marsh (54) also scored half-centuries. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was India’s best bowler, with figures of 2/54. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed bowled expensive spells. They recorded economy rates of 6.60 and 6.88 respectively.

