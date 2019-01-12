India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to score five ODI centuries in Australia

India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant century against Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Saturday. The Mumbai batsman was stranded in the other end when India lost three wickets for just four runs, but then MS Dhoni provided excellent support to help Rohit lay down the platform for India’s run chase. Rohit Sharma went on to score the highest number of ODI hundreds by an Indian in Australia. He has the joint-most centuries in Australia among visiting batsmen.

The visitors are chasing a total of 288/5. The duo shared a 137-run partnership which helped India get back into the game after the top order debacle.

Rohit, who scored his seventh century against Australia, has the second most centuries against the Baggy Greens. The leader of this list is Sachin Tendulkar with nine centuries. Rohit notched his 20th century as an opener and his 10th during chases in ODIs.

MS Dhoni played a gritty innings of 51 runs from 96 balls. Shikhar Dhawan (0), Virat Kohli (3) and Ambati Rayudu (0) were back in the hut before the end of the fourth over. India recorded their joint-worst collapse of first three wickets in ODIs.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 15:23 IST