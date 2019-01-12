India vs Australia: MS Dhoni becomes fifth cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs for India

Former India captain MS Dhoni became the fifth cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs for India during the first ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. The wicket-keeper batsman had completed 10,000 ODI runs in July last year, but that included the 174 runs he scored for Asia XI. But, now, Dhoni has reached the milestone of scoring 10,000 ODI runs for his country. The 37-year-old was just one run away before the Sydney ODI.

Dhoni joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli in the list of notching 10,000 ODI runs for India. Tendulkar leads the pack with 18,426 runs, followed by Ganguly with 11, 221 runs, Dravid with 10,768 runs and Virat Kohli with 10,232 runs.

In July, Dhoni became the second wicketkeeper-batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs after Kumar Sangakkara. The former Sri Lanka captain has scored the second most ODI runs in the world. Sangakkara notched 14,234 runs in 404 matches at an average of 41.98.

MS Dhoni has scored 9 centuries and 67 fifties for India in one-day internationals. The wicket-keeper is also one of the most successful ODI captains with a World Cup and Champions Trophy under his belt.

