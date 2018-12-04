India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes Kuldeep Yadav for a big one in the nets – Watch

Virat Kohli doesn’t want to miss a beat while preparing for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, starting on 6 December. When Kuldeep Yadav presented him with a slightly shorter delivery in the nets, Kohli stepped out and smashed a big shot over mid-wicket.

The Indian captain will surely look to hit a few big shots in the Test match, if he is given such opportunities by the Australian bowlers.

India usually field one spinner in overseas Tests, and going by the amount of overs bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin in the practice match against Cricket Australia XI, the team management made it clear that Ashwin would be India’s first choice. The chinaman Kuldeep Yadav will have to wait for his opportunity in the other Test matches.

While Ashwin bowled 40 overs, Jadeja and Kuldeep bowled 11 overs and one over respectively. The premier off-spinner returned with figures of 2/122 and recorded an economy rate of 3.05. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma bowled the bulk of the overs among pacers.

The Indian team took 151.1 overs to dismiss Cricket Australia XI, therefore, they will have to come up with better plan in the first Test against Australia.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 14:04 IST