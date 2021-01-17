Washington Sundar breaks 110-yr-old record, Shardul Thakur top scores as Twitter goes crazy
Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur set Twitter on fire by slamming their maiden fifties in the longest format on Day 3 of the 4th Test against Australia in Brisbane.
Both Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur registered many records to their names.
Sundar broke a 110-year old record in Test matches in Australia. His 62 is the highest score by a visiting player batting at No.7 on debut in Australia. The record previously stood with England’s Frank Foster who had scored 56 batting at No.7 on debut in a Test match in Australia way back in 1911.
This is the third highest score by Indian batting at No.7 on Test debut. The highest is by Rahul Dravid when he scored 95 against England in Lord’s in 1996.
Sundar also became only the third Indian cricketer to hit a half-century and take a three-wicket haul on his Test debut. The other two were Dattu Phadkar and Hanuma Vihari.
Shardul Thakur who top-scored for India in the first innings with 67 also joined an elite list. Shardul’s 67 is now the third highest score by an India batting at N0.8 in Australia.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Sundar and Thakur’s records and their 123-run seventh-wicket stand
Symbolising the courage shown by the visitors, now rendered almost second-string owing to a plethora of injures suffered by their top players through the four-match series, Washington and Shardul mixed caution with aggression to bail their team out of a precarious 186 for six.
First, they turned unlikely saviours after three soft dismissals pushed India on the back foot, and in the final session, the two opened up and went after the world-class Australian attack. If his nine fours were not enough, Shardul bludgeoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon, holder of 397 wickets, for a maximum over long-on to reach his maiden Test fifty in style in only his second match. In fact, Shardul opened his account with a hooked six off the world's number one bowler, Pat Cummins.
Playing in his first Test, Washington too soon got to his maiden fifty in the traditional format while finding the fence seven times and clearing it once.
Thakur was dismissed for 67 by Pat Cummins and Sundar’s innings came to an end when he edged one off Mitchell Starc.
India’s inings folded soon after for 336 as Australia took a first innings lead of 33 runs.
Australia's openers -- David Warner (20) and Marcus Harris (1) -- saw out six overs, and extended the home team's lead to 54 by stumps.
