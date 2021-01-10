‘We’ve had these types of experiences in the past as well’, says Ashwin

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday expressed his disappointment over the alleged racial attack from spectators during the ongoing Sydney Test. He also revealed that this was not the first time that the visiting Indian players have received such comments from the stadium audience.

During the post-match virtual press conference, Ashwin said that elaborated that issue and said, “I would like to point out something, this is my fourth tour to Australia and Sydney especially here, we have had these types of experiences in the past as well.”

“I think one or two times players have reacted to this in the past and they have gotten into trouble, it is not because of the player, it is because of the way the crowd has been reacting. The fans have been quite nasty, but this is one occasion where they have gone one step ahead, it is a case of racial abuse, we lodged an official complaint yesterday and we brought it to the notice of the umpires.

“It is definitely not acceptable in this day and age, we have evolved as a society and this roots to the upbringing, this should be dealt with an iron first, by iron fist I mean the way we deal with it,” he added.

Ashwin then went on to narrate some of his own experiences on previous tours.

“If I take myself back to the first tour of 2011-12, I had no clue about racial abuse and how you were made to feel small in front of so many people and people actually laugh at you and another set of people who laugh along when these things happen. I had no idea at all what this was,” he said.

“When you stood at the boundary line, you wanted to come in 10 yards inside to avoid all these things. As things have moved on and we have toured more and more, this has definitely been not acceptable,” he said.

On Saturday, Team India lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj on the second and third day of the ongoing match.

The crowd did not stop on day four as Siraj, along with India stand-in captain, Ajinkya Rahane had a word with the on-field umpire regarding the unruly behaviour. Following the incident, some of the spectators were asked to leave the stadium and the play was halted for close to 10 minutes.

Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll, on Sunday, said that strict action will be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Indian players.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket,” said Carroll in an official release.

“CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions, and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent,” he added.

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON