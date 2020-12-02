e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Worth a debate to work out what’s right’ - Shane Warne slams switch hit, backs Chappell

India vs Australia: ‘Worth a debate to work out what’s right’ - Shane Warne slams switch hit, backs Chappell

Shane Warne has favoured Ian Chappell, stating that although the shot entertains the crowd but also gives the batsman an unfair advantage.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 20:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Shane Warne and Glenn Maxwell
File photo of Shane Warne and Glenn Maxwell(Twitter)
         

Amid India’s tour of Australia, the debate over switch-hitting has heated up after Australian spin legend Shane Warne shared his thoughts. A couple of days ago, former Australian captain Ian Chappell expressed his frustration as Glenn Maxwell foiled the Indian attack with this particular shot.

The former Australian captain had stated that it’s very annoying and extremely unfair when a batter becomes ‘opposite-handed’ and foils the fielding set by the opponent captain. He even went on to urge the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ban this batting style.

And now, Shane Warne has favoured Ian Chappell, stating that although the shot entertains the crowd but also gives the batsman an unfair advantage.

“As a bowler, we have to nominate what hand we’re bowling with, and what side of the wicket we’re bowling with,” Fox Sports quoted Warne as saying on Wednesday.

“I’m setting a field to a right-hand batsman, so now when they switch-hit, I’m actually bowling to a left-hand batsman. I’m not sure I like it. It’s worth a discussion, worth a debate to work out what’s the right thing. Maybe the bowler can run up behind the umpire and bowl over or around,” he added.

However former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy’s opinion differed from Chappell’s. The former instead said that the bowlers should take a bit of onus to better anticipate it.

“I think bowlers have got to be a little bit better, they’ve got to be more aware,” Healy said.

“Last minute changes for the bowlers aren’t that great at the moment, but they’ll get better at that. But it is tricky, it’s very tricky. Let the batters do it, not many are doing it well, but the one’s that do are incredible entertainers,” he added.

The issue popped up after Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a couple of switch-hits during the ODI matches against India in Sydney. He tormented the Indian attack, scoring back-to-back fifties in the first two games which India lost by 66 runs and 51 runs respectively.

Maxwell continued his form in the third ODI on Wednesday as well. He slammed another half-century but ended up scoring 59 off 38 in Australia’s 303-run chase. The visitors successfully defended the total, wining the game by 13 runs with 3 balls to spare.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Nepal foreign minister to visit India this month
Nepal foreign minister to visit India this month
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Install CCTV cameras in offices of CBI, ED and NIA: Supreme Court
Install CCTV cameras in offices of CBI, ED and NIA: Supreme Court
Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?
Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In