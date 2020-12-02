India vs Australia: ‘Worth a debate to work out what’s right’ - Shane Warne slams switch hit, backs Chappell

cricket

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 20:53 IST

Amid India’s tour of Australia, the debate over switch-hitting has heated up after Australian spin legend Shane Warne shared his thoughts. A couple of days ago, former Australian captain Ian Chappell expressed his frustration as Glenn Maxwell foiled the Indian attack with this particular shot.

The former Australian captain had stated that it’s very annoying and extremely unfair when a batter becomes ‘opposite-handed’ and foils the fielding set by the opponent captain. He even went on to urge the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ban this batting style.

And now, Shane Warne has favoured Ian Chappell, stating that although the shot entertains the crowd but also gives the batsman an unfair advantage.

“As a bowler, we have to nominate what hand we’re bowling with, and what side of the wicket we’re bowling with,” Fox Sports quoted Warne as saying on Wednesday.

“I’m setting a field to a right-hand batsman, so now when they switch-hit, I’m actually bowling to a left-hand batsman. I’m not sure I like it. It’s worth a discussion, worth a debate to work out what’s the right thing. Maybe the bowler can run up behind the umpire and bowl over or around,” he added.

However former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy’s opinion differed from Chappell’s. The former instead said that the bowlers should take a bit of onus to better anticipate it.

“I think bowlers have got to be a little bit better, they’ve got to be more aware,” Healy said.

“Last minute changes for the bowlers aren’t that great at the moment, but they’ll get better at that. But it is tricky, it’s very tricky. Let the batters do it, not many are doing it well, but the one’s that do are incredible entertainers,” he added.

The issue popped up after Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a couple of switch-hits during the ODI matches against India in Sydney. He tormented the Indian attack, scoring back-to-back fifties in the first two games which India lost by 66 runs and 51 runs respectively.

Maxwell continued his form in the third ODI on Wednesday as well. He slammed another half-century but ended up scoring 59 off 38 in Australia’s 303-run chase. The visitors successfully defended the total, wining the game by 13 runs with 3 balls to spare.