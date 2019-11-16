e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

India vs Bangladeh: ‘Fear of failure helped me change a lot,’ Mayank explains the art of scoring big to Virat Kohli - Watch

Mayank blasted the hapless Bangladesh all over the park during his innings of 243 runs off 330 balls. His innings comprised of 28 fours and 8 massive sixes as India ended the day on 493/6.

cricket Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli.
Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli.(PTI)
         

It was Mayank Agarwal who stole the show on day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Indore. Mayank continued his rich vein of form in the longest format of the game as he smashed another double century to become the leading run-scorer for India in 2019. Mayank blasted the hapless Bangladesh all over the park during his innings of 243 runs off 330 balls. His innings comprised of 28 fours and 8 massive sixes as India ended the day on 493/6.

READ | IPL 2020 Trade: Full list of players retained and released by all 8 franchises

Mayank has now hit three centuries (with two double tons) in his last five Test innings since making his debut last year in Melbourne and has overtaken Virat in the list of Indians with most number of runs in 2019. Agarwal was eventually dismissed trying to go for another six off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan.

BCCI shared a video of Mayank in a conversation with Kohli as they talk about hitting double hundreds, keeping fitness levels high and being a team player. Agarwal explained that he is always trying to score big once he sets his eyes in.

 

“In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that I got hungry for runs. There have been times where I haven’t gotten runs. Every time I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score,” Agarwal said.

“Put the team in the driver’s seat from where we cannot lose becomes key. Knowing that you are batting well and you have got 100, it’s on you to take the team ahead,” Agarwal added.

READ | Mayank Agarwal’s witty reply to a question from journalist leaves everyone in splits

Upon reaching 150, Kohli signaled that Mayank should go for a double hundred which the batsmen duly obliged. Mayank hit a massive six to complete his double ton and then showed two fingers to Kohli to signal that he completed the target. Kohli wasn’t satisfied with the double century and asked Mayank to go for 300.

India lead Bangladesh by 343 runs after visitors were bowled out for 150 in the first innings.

tags
top news
Amid confusion and threats, Sabarimala temple opens today
Amid confusion and threats, Sabarimala temple opens today
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
Gunmen open fire on buses carrying Sri Lankan voters
Gunmen open fire on buses carrying Sri Lankan voters
‘I have the right to speak,’ says Donald Trump amid impeachment hearings
‘I have the right to speak,’ says Donald Trump amid impeachment hearings
4-month-old baby dies aboard flight from Surat to Mumbai
4-month-old baby dies aboard flight from Surat to Mumbai
Mayank Agarwal is racing and he is coming for all of you
Mayank Agarwal is racing and he is coming for all of you
Sabarimala: With its ‘essentiality doctrine’, has SC walked into a trap?
Sabarimala: With its ‘essentiality doctrine’, has SC walked into a trap?
CJI Ranjan Gogoi given farewell at SC premise, to retire on Nov 17
CJI Ranjan Gogoi given farewell at SC premise, to retire on Nov 17
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news