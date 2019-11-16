India vs Bangladeh: ‘Fear of failure helped me change a lot,’ Mayank explains the art of scoring big to Virat Kohli - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:43 IST

It was Mayank Agarwal who stole the show on day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Indore. Mayank continued his rich vein of form in the longest format of the game as he smashed another double century to become the leading run-scorer for India in 2019. Mayank blasted the hapless Bangladesh all over the park during his innings of 243 runs off 330 balls. His innings comprised of 28 fours and 8 massive sixes as India ended the day on 493/6.

READ | IPL 2020 Trade: Full list of players retained and released by all 8 franchises

Mayank has now hit three centuries (with two double tons) in his last five Test innings since making his debut last year in Melbourne and has overtaken Virat in the list of Indians with most number of runs in 2019. Agarwal was eventually dismissed trying to go for another six off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan.

BCCI shared a video of Mayank in a conversation with Kohli as they talk about hitting double hundreds, keeping fitness levels high and being a team player. Agarwal explained that he is always trying to score big once he sets his eyes in.

Captain @imVkohli interviews Man of the Moment @mayankcricket 🙌🙌



Hitting his 2nd double hundred, keeping the fitness level high & being the team man, Mayank discusses it all with the captain - by @28anand



Full interview🗣️https://t.co/aDNFRzU4Pw pic.twitter.com/MFytjqqxH7 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2019

“In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that I got hungry for runs. There have been times where I haven’t gotten runs. Every time I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score,” Agarwal said.

“Put the team in the driver’s seat from where we cannot lose becomes key. Knowing that you are batting well and you have got 100, it’s on you to take the team ahead,” Agarwal added.

READ | Mayank Agarwal’s witty reply to a question from journalist leaves everyone in splits

Upon reaching 150, Kohli signaled that Mayank should go for a double hundred which the batsmen duly obliged. Mayank hit a massive six to complete his double ton and then showed two fingers to Kohli to signal that he completed the target. Kohli wasn’t satisfied with the double century and asked Mayank to go for 300.

India lead Bangladesh by 343 runs after visitors were bowled out for 150 in the first innings.