India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I, Gwalior weather report: Kanpur scene unlikely to repeat as hosts aim for early lead

The discussion around the Indian team has largely been around their Test side and their ultimate preparations for the Border-Gavaskar series later this year. Yet, there is a certain degree of intrigue about the T20I series, where a new-look Indian side will take on Bangladesh, with the contest beginning in Gwalior on Sunday. Indian coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of the first T20I cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Gwalior, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024(PTI)

Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Indian T20I team, in the presence of a few of the regulars Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh. However, the side also comprises newcomers Mayank Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, who will be raring to make their first international appearance for India after a splendid IPL season earlier this year. Meanwhile, the team will have a returning Varun Chakravarthy to join the spin department.

Besides getting a victory, the series serves as a great measure for the players to notch up their respective IPL values ahead of the retention announcements and mega auction, but more so, to make a place for themselves in the T20I side before the mainstay players return later next year.

For India, their priority through the course of the series will be testing their bench strength, particularly the pace department, which has two uncapped players in Mayank and Harshit. The series will also see Sanju Samson in a new role of an opener, after the selectors picked just one top-order specialist batter in Abhishek Sharma.

Gwalior weather report

Suryakumar and his men are unlikely to suffer what the Indian Test team incurred in Kanpur last week. Rain and poor outfield conditions almost dampened their World Test Championship hopes during the match against Bangladesh, after seven sessions were abandoned. But the Rohit Sharma-led side did make the most of the final two days to script a stunning win.

There is no threat of rain or thunderstorms on Sunday in Gwalior, as Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium is set to stage its first international match. According to Accuweather, there will be 'plenty of sunshine' on Sunday, with the temperature being around 28 degrees Celsius during the match.