Home / Cricket / India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN online and TV?

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN online and TV?

cricket
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 06:49 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: As the format switches to longer format, India would look to settle the score and not return empty hand from the neighbouring nation. Catch the LIVE streaming details of IND vs BAN 1st Test:

India's Virat Kohli and coach Rahul Dravid, right, during a training session ahead of their first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)(AP)
India's Virat Kohli and coach Rahul Dravid, right, during a training session ahead of their first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: The first of the two Tests against Bangladesh starts from Wednesday in Chattogram and KL Rahul-led Team India will look to start on a fresh note, having already lost the ODI series. A full-fledged Indian side, which included the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rahul, endured a shocking 1-2 defeat in the three-match series. However, as the format switches to longer format the visitors would look to settle the score and not return empty hand from the neighbouring nation.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Rahul is likely to open Indian innings along with designated opener Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, chances of KS Bharat keeping wickets are high with no clarity over Rishabh Pant's fitness, after the southpaw was ruled out of the limited-over series. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the chances of domestic stalwart Jaydev Unadkat playing are almost negligible as the pacer is yet to arrive in Bangladesh.

Catch the LIVE streaming details of IND vs BAN 1st Test:

When will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday, December 13, 2022.

Where will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh start?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will start at 09:00 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 08:30 AM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh in India?

The live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out