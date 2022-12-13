India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN online and TV?

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: The first of the two Tests against Bangladesh starts from Wednesday in Chattogram and KL Rahul-led Team India will look to start on a fresh note, having already lost the ODI series. A full-fledged Indian side, which included the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rahul, endured a shocking 1-2 defeat in the three-match series. However, as the format switches to longer format the visitors would look to settle the score and not return empty hand from the neighbouring nation.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Rahul is likely to open Indian innings along with designated opener Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, chances of KS Bharat keeping wickets are high with no clarity over Rishabh Pant's fitness, after the southpaw was ruled out of the limited-over series. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the chances of domestic stalwart Jaydev Unadkat playing are almost negligible as the pacer is yet to arrive in Bangladesh.

Catch the LIVE streaming details of IND vs BAN 1st Test:

When will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday, December 13, 2022.

Where will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh start?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will start at 09:00 AM (IST). The toss will take place at 08:30 AM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh in India?

The live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

