Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I weather report: Will rain play unlikely spoilsport in Delhi? Check latest update

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 09, 2024 10:12 AM IST

India take on Bangladesh in the second T20I, on Wednesday. Here is what the weather will look like in New Delhi.

Leading 1-0 in their ongoing three-match series, India take on Bangladesh in the second T20I on Wednesday, in New Delhi. The hosts will be aiming for a series-clinching victory, and will be hoping to beat the Delhi heat.

Ground staff cover the field after rain delayed a match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
Ground staff cover the field after rain delayed a match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

The hosts were dominant in the first T20I in Gwalior. Their pace battery tore apart Bangladesh's batting order, complemented with stunning spin magic. During the run chase, the openers reduced the deficit by 55 percent within the PowerPlay. Then it was wrapped by Suryakumar Yadav's short cameo and Hardik Pandya's unbeaten power-hitting knock.

Also Read | India receive major Women's T20 WC campaign boost as NZ's NRR takes severe hit vs AUS; semi-final scenario explained

The visitors really need a win after losing the Test series. Even a match will do, but they haven't been able to put up a serious challenge yet. In the first T20I, India reached 132/3 in 11.5 overs, in their chase of 128 runs. Hardik remained unbeaten with a knock of 39* runs off 16 balls.

Initially, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy's three-wicket haul silenced Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 127 in 19.5 overs.

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Weather Report

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST and according to Accuweather, the temperature in New Delhi will be 31 degrees Celsius at that time. There is no chance of rain and humidity will be 41 percent.

During the match, the temperature is expected to hover between 31 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is a high-scoring venue, and we could see this match follow a similar result. Since 2022, the stadium hosted 12 IPL matches and a T20I, and sides who have batted first have won eight of those fixtures.

We could see Suryakumar experiment with his playing XI, and fans will want to see Harshik Rana in action. Meanwhile, Litton Das hurt his finger in Gwalior. But is reportedly fit to play.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On