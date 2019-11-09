India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch live telecast on TV and online

cricket

The series is locked at 1-1 and the action now shifts to Nagpur for the decider. Ahead of the match, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said his team will be looking to put the inexperienced Indian attack under pressure on Sunday. Rohit, too, acknowledges that his bowlers are inexperienced but “there can’t be a better stage to learn”.

“Yes, they are slightly inexperienced. This is the right time for them to learn. We always say you should play domestic cricket and learn. But I feel that till you play international cricket, you won’t know where you stand as a bowler. This is a very good challenge for the whole bowling group,” said Rohit.

“Nagpur generally is a very good track to play cricket actually. It assists the bowlers also if you are bowling in the right channels. Even the Rajkot pitch there was something in there for the bowlers. Our spinners especially were getting a lot of turn. The pitch doesn’t matter if you have skills and variations in your armoury,” Rohit further added.

