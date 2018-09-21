India vs Bangladesh: 5 memorable moments over the years

Such is the taxing schedule of the Asia Cup, that teams barely have time to breathe. The league stages are over and the Super 4 is upon us. Bangladesh will take on India in Dubai, a day after they took on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Mashrafe Mortaza is not impressed, but he has to rally his troops to face a high-flying Indian team which looks confident but have their own injury concerns to cater to. There is a needle to every India-Bangladesh encounter, and this one should be no different.

We take a look at the top 5 memorable moments which took place in India-Bangladesh encounters over the years.

Bangladesh’s first ever win against India

16 years, the time it took for Bangladesh to register their first ever win over their neighbours. Sourav Ganguly was the captain as India suffered a shock defeat by 15 runs.

Bangladesh posted 229 runs on the board and then displayed tremendous fight with the ball to restrict a strong Indian batting lineup. Mashrafe Mortaza, the current leader of the pack, was adjudged man of the match for his all-round performance of two wickets and 31 runs in the match.

When they dumped India out of the World Cup

For pundits and fans, Rahul Dravid-led Indian side were one the favourites to win the 2007 World Cup. And then they met Bangladesh.

India batted first after winning the toss, but a meek display with the bat followed as they could only post 191 runs on the board. Once again, it was Mashrafe Mortaza who took centre stage a produced a brilliant spell of bowling by picking up four wickets.

The chase was tense, but Bangladesh always had things under their control as they shunted away India by 5 wickets.

India then lost to Sri Lanka and were knocked out of the tournament!

Virender Sehwag sets the pace

After the emphatic World Cup win of 2007, much was expected when both the sides met for the 2011 World Cup opener in Dhaka. Bangladesh were brimming with confidence, the crowd was boisterous even as Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar walked out to bat.

And then, as if it was all meant to happen, Virender Sehwag crunched the first ball of the match away to the cover boundary. The template was set as India went on to score 370 in their innings.

Bangladesh fought and made 283, but the match was gone after the first innings itself.

Sachin Tendulkar - A 100 hundreds

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar reacts after scoring his hundred century (100 runs) during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 16, 2012. (AFP/Getty Images)

It took 370 days for Sachin Tendulkar to finally get the monkey off his back. He became the first man to score a 100 hundreds and it came against Bangladesh in Dhaka. India batted first on a flat deck and Sachin looked to be in the groove. It was not an entirely fluent innings, but when he ran the final 22 yards after nudging a ball from Shakib-al-Hasan, he did the unthinkable. A hundred centuries had been accomplished.

Although Bangladesh managed to chase down the total to dampen the mood, it remains an iconic day in cricketing history.

A no-ball, a Rohit Sharma century

It was another World Cup encounter. India had cruised to the quarter-finals, Bangladesh had knocked England out and the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground had all the billings of a great contest.

India batted first and looked good to set a good total. However, Rubel Hossain bowled a full-toss in the 40th over and Rohit swatted it away only to be caught at deep square leg. Umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould signalled no ball, but subsequent replays showed that the ball was under the waist. Rohit went on to score a century and India went on to score 302. Bangladesh slipped in the chase as India won the match by 109 runs.

However, the no-ball incident sparked a huge controversy with the Bangladesh Cricket Board lodging an official complaint with the ICC.

Former Bangladesh batsman Athar Ali Khan, who is a current commentator, wrote in his Facebook account of his distress at the no-ball decision, posting the following message: “Shocked & still cannot believe that the leg umpire called that a no-ball. Why no one is talking about this?”

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 10:38 IST