India vs Bangladesh: BCB has its say on BCCI’s proposal to play day-night Test

Newly-appointed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had recently said that skipper Virat Kohli was not averse to the idea of playing pink-ball Test.

cricket Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:14 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of Eden Garden.
File photo of Eden Garden.(PTI/File)
         

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday confirmed that BCCI has requested them to play a day-night Test during the upcoming India tour and they will respond after consulting their players the and team management. Newly-appointed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had recently said that skipper Virat Kohli was not averse to the idea of playing pink-ball Test. BCB’s cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said the BCCI communicated the request few days back.

“They have proposed us and we will let them know after thinking a while. We received the letter two or three days (ago) and we will take a decision in this regard. We have not discussed about it. We will let them know about our decision within one or two days,” Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said they want all stakeholders on board. “At first we have to take the consent of the players and members of the team managements about it. It is totally a technical matter [playing day-night Test from skill perspective] and we have to consider that there is preparation required to play a Test with a pink ball,” Chouwdhury said.

If BCB replies positively, the second Test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens would most likely host the Day/Night Test, beginning from November 22.

Bangladesh’s tour will begin with a three-match Twenty20 series, starting November 3 at New Delh.

The first Test is scheduled to be held at Indore from November 14.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 14:02 IST

Delhi’s Diwali pollution lowest in 5 years, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Shiv Sena leader’s 5-minute meeting with Guv sparks off buzz. He clarifies
Need 12 hrs, says official on rescue of 2-yr-old stuck in borewell for 68 hrs
Man hacked to death for burning firecrackers in Odisha: Cops
Will post-Diwali air quality in Delhi affect first India-Bangladesh T20I
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico
‘Sena should accept Deputy CM post for Aaditya Thackeray’: Ramdas Athawale
