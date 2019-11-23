India vs Bangladesh: Ebadot Hossain gives Virat Kohli a send off after taking his wicket - Watch

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli registered his 27th Test hundred on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolata. The right-handed batsman looked solid in the middle before a stunning catch from Bangladesh’s concussion substitute Taijul Islam scripted his dismissal. The right-handed batsman, in order to get a boundary away, tried to slog a bouncer towards deep backward square leg off a delivery from Ebadot Hossain.

Kohli walked back to the hut for 136, which is the joint highest-ever individual score by a captain in a day-night Test, along with England’s Joe Root. As the Indian skipper made his way back, he was given a send off by the Bangladeshi pacer, who gave his traditional army salute to Kohli.

You can watch the video here: KOHLI DISMISSAL VIDEO

A disbelieving Kohli returned to a standing ovation from the packed crowd at Eden Gardens that remains sold out for the first four days of the spectacle. Kohli scripted a number of records with his hundred, as he became the fastest player to get 70 international tons. He also became the captain with most international tons along with Ricky Ponting.

Earlier, on Day 1, Kohli had broken another Ponting records en route a massive Test milestone. The star India batsman needed just 32 runs to complete 5000 runs as skipper and he became the first Indian to achieve this massive feat. Overall, in the list of players with most Test runs as captain, Kohli stands at the sixth spot behind legendary captains like Graeme Smith, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Clive Llyod and Stephen Fleming.

However, Kohli became the fastest captain to achieve this feat as he scaled Mount 5000 in just 86 innings. Kohli bettered Ponting’s record by 11 innings as the former Australia captain got past the mark in his 97th innings.