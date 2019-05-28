India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019 in Cardiff: Rain stops play

Live updates: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field against India in their final warm-up encounter ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. After the loss against New Zealand, this is the match for India to get their combinations right. It also presents an opportunity to the top-order to bat deep into the innings and find form. And then there is the middle order woes, which refuse to go away. Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar could get a game and this could be the chance for KL Rahul to put his name for the playing XI against South Africa. (FULL COVERAGE)

Live score and updates:

15:13 hrs IST Rain stops play This is quite unfortunate as rain has stopped play once again. It is raining quite heavily and looks like it will take some time to resume play.





15:09 hrs IST Game time The players are out in the middle and we are moments away from the start of the match. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be opening the innings for India while for Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman will bowl the first over.





14:58 hrs IST Slight Drizzle Slight drizzle in Cardiff as the covers are still on and it seems that the start can be delayed by a bit. Not a good news for India as they will benefit from this game ahead of their opening match on June 5.





14:54 hrs IST Match Recap Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their second World Cup warm-up match here on Tuesday. Kedar Jadhav is still recovering from the shoulder injury but Vijay Shankar is back in the Indian team.





14:49 hrs IST Onus on spinners Jasprit Bumrah got the side off to a bright start against New Zealand, but the spinners were not quite in the groove. Bangladesh have better players of spin and hence, the task is cut out for Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to find their rhythm before the sterner test of the main tournament.





14:42 hrs IST Bangladesh Playing XI Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed





14:38 hrs IST India Playing XI India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal





14:33 hrs IST Bangladesh win toss Bangladesh have won the toss and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has opted to field in the warm-up encounter against India. For India, Vijay Shankar returns while Kedar Jadhav is still out of action.





14:28 hrs IST Openers need to start well The conditions were very tough at the Oval for the first match and the ball was swinging and seaming around which saw India’s top order being blown away. However, the pitch and conditions at Cardiff could be much better and this should allow the Indian openers to dig in play a substantial innings. Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have to give India good starts right through the competition as the team is hugely dependent on the top order.





14:24 hrs IST Pandya injured? According to some reports, the practice session on Monday saw an injury scare come India’s way as Hardik Pandya was hit under the arm while taking throwdowns. There have been no confirmation from the authorities but if it is true, it can be a huge blow to the Indian cricket team.





14:18 hrs IST Batting Woes India’s last practice match against New Zealand was shameful and the team lost 179 runs in 39.2 overs after losing 77 balls to six wickets. India’s batting order flop in this match Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s opening pair added three runs. Virat Kohli, who captained the World Cup for the first time, could also make himself 18 runs in 24 balls. The fourth order puzzle team could not be settled again. Lokesh Rahul returned after making six runs on this order.





14:05 hrs IST Areas for India to focus on India need to get few things right and build momentum when they take on Bangladesh in the second warm-up game at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. We take a look at three aspects which this Indian team should address leading into the main tournament. Read about it here.



