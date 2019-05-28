India vs Bangladesh warm-up match World Cup 2019: 3 areas Virat Kohli’s team need to focus on

India’s World Cup campaign did not get off to a bright start as they were comprehensively beaten in the first warm-up match by New Zealand. However, after the defeat captain Virat Kohli was not too worried and lauded the effort of the lower order for standing up and giving a good fight.

They now need to get few things right and build momentum when they take on Bangladesh in the second warm-up game at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. We take a look at three aspects which this Indian team should address leading into the main tournament.

Openers getting a good start

The conditions were very tough at the Oval for the first match and the ball was swinging and seaming around which saw India’s top order being blown away. However, the pitch and conditions at Cardiff could be much better and this should allow the Indian openers to dig in play a substantial innings. Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have to give India good starts right through the competition as the team is hugely dependent on the top order.

Middle order muddle

This has been the case with this Indian team for a while now. Both KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik looked jittery in Oval. Both Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav returned to training and hence, could get a knock in Cardiff in the middle order and the management would keep a close eye on both these batsmen.

Also, KL Rahul could be given another go and if he gets going, he could well be a part of the playing XI for India’s opening game against South Africa.

Spinners

Jasprit Bumrah got the side off to a bright start against New Zealand, but the spinners were not quite in the groove. Bangladesh have better players of spin and hence, the task is cut out for Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to find their rhythm before the sterner test of the main tournament.

First Published: May 28, 2019 11:51 IST