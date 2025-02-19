India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match

Indian team will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh in Group B of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. While the entire anticipation of India's group-stage campaign will be on the clash against arch-rivals and defending champions Pakistan, who defeated them in the last Champions Trophy final eight years back to claim their maiden title, India will be looking at the Bangladesh tie to answer a lot many questions on the team combination. India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025: Check details.(BCCI X)

India have an overwhelming record against Bangladesh in ODI cricket, winning 32 times in 40 encounters. However, three of Bangladesh's wins came in the last five meetings with the Men in Blue, including a 2-1 series win at home in 2022 and a six-run victory in a Super Four clash at the 2023 Asia Cup.

India, who avenged the Asia Cup loss with an emphatic seven-wicket win in the league-stage tie in the 2023 ODI World Cup, head to the contest on the back of a 3-0 clean sweep over England earlier this week. Conversely, Bangladesh was blanked 0-3 by West Indies in their last ODI contest, held in November 2024, preceded by a 1-2 loss against Afghanistan in the UAE.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Nahid Rana.

Here are all the live streaming details for India vs Bangladesh, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

When will the India vs Bangladesh, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

India vs Bangladesh Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Wednesday, February 19. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

Where will India vs Bangladesh Group B match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

India vs Bangladesh Group B match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Which channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh, Group B match, and the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

India vs Bangladesh, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will Be Broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the India vs. Bangladesh Group B match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Be available?

India vs Bangladesh, a Group B match in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will Be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.