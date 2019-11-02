India vs Bangladesh: ‘Nobody becomes Shakib in a year’ - Mahmudullah on all-rounder’s absence

cricket

Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad has stated that banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s absence will be felt by the team in their upcoming T20I series against India starting Sunday. The two teams are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests starting with Delhi T20I at Arun Jaitely Stadium.

Shakib was banned from all forms of cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, Shakib will be free to resume international cricket on 29 October 2020.

“Shakib has committed a mistake but it was a not a crime,” Mahmudullah told reporters in the capital. “We all support him and hope he overcomes this soon.”

“His absence will be felt but we do have some very good talent in our team. Nobody becomes Shakib in a year. It took him 10-12 years to the reach this stage. And when he again comes back to the side, we all will hug him and welcome him back to the side,” he added.

Mahmudullah also played down air pollution in Delhi, which forced the visitors to practice at the venue using masks. Earlier on Friday, coach Russell Domingo had said the conditions aren’t ideal but no one will die because of it.

“We did have a discussion about the conditions and everyone agreed that we shouldn’t think much about something that is not in our hands. When we landed, it did affect us but after three days of practice and acclimatization we are ready. Evryone in the squad is fit to play on Sunday,” Mahmudullah on Delhi air quality and Bangladesh players’ condition.

