India vs Bangladesh: Team India’s predicted XI for Delhi T20I – Youngsters set to take centre stage

India will look to continue their winning streak against Bangladesh when the two teams lock horns in the first T20I of three-match series at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The ‘Men in Blue’ hold a stunning 8-0 record against Bangladesh and they will be eager to extend it when the two neighboring nations clash in the series opener. With regular skipper Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma will lead the hosts in the series and he will hopeful of doing well after given this added responsibility.

India’s inexperienced middle-order remains a cause for concern but the youngsters will be eager to show their worth on the biggest stage. Let’s take a look at India’s predicted XI for this clash.

Rohit Sharma

Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma will have to be do the bulk of scoring in the absence of Virat Kohli. If he gets going at top, usually India find themselves in a very healthy position. Rohit is also just eight runs away from becoming the highest run-getter in T20Is.

Shikhar Dhawan

Indian team management will be eager for Shikhar Dhawan to find form ahead of T20 World Cup next year. Dhawan had scores of 36 and 40 against South Africa and struggled to find form during the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he managed just one fifty in seven outings.

KL Rahul

Top-order batsman Lokesh Rahul will have to fill in the big boots of Virat Kohli in the batting line-up. Rahul has been ousted from Test squad due to poor form and same could happen if he drops his guard in the shortest format, considering the competition for places. Rahul needs runs under his belt to get his confidence back.

Shreyas Iyer

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer is likely to get an extended run in the XI considering he didn’t get ample time in the middle during South Africa series. Iyer is capable of steadying the ship and also can score fast and that makes him an asset to the side.

Sanju Samson

Young batsman Sanju Samson is expected to play his second T20I after making his debut back in 2015. He was included in the side due excellent displays in domestic circuit and chief selector has already stated that Samson comes into the side as a batsman and not a back-up wicket-keeper.

Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remains India’s designated wicket-keeper for this series. In the absence of MS Dhoni, Pant continues to keep the glouves but he has to start performing with the bat more consistently. He has the vote of confidence of selectors and team management but an extended barren run could change that scenario.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya is all set to be the designated all-rounder in the eleven for this clash. He has done reasonably well with both bat and ball since coming into the side and will look to continue the same against Bangladesh in the upcoming series. His spin is likely to come in handy on the slow track of Delhi.

Washington Sundar

Spinner Washington Sundar went wicket-less against South Africa and he will be eager to make amends against Bangladesh. With no Kuldeep Yadav in the squad, Sundar should find a place in the eleven for Delhi T20I. His batting ability also tips the scale in his favour.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a sure-shot for this fixture considering he is most experienced tweaker in India’s 15-member squad. Chahal didn’t feature against South Africa and he would eager to return to form during this series.

Deepak Chahar

Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar has been a revelation since coming into the side in shortest format. His variations at the start of innings create problems for the batsmen and his economy rate is also one of the best in the Indian team.

Khaleel Ahmed

India are likely to go in with a right-arm left-arm combo for this clash and that is where Khaleel Ahmed comes in. He is likely to keep out Shardul Tharkur from the eleven. Khaleel has a knack of picking wickets but he has to work on his economy rate as sometime he gives away too many runs.

