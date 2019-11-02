India vs Bangladesh: ‘We got Zlatan amongst us’ - Rohit Sharma shares hilarious throwback picture

cricket

Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma seemed to be in playful mood as he shared a hilarious throwback picture ahead of India’s first T20I against Bangladesh at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. In the absence of rested Virat Kohli, Rohit will lead the team in their upcoming three-match T20I series against the ‘Bangla Tigers’.

Rohit shared an old picture on his social media handle where he is seen having a laugh with teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma. Rohit’s caption was in particular hilarious as he compared Ishant with Sweden footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The two share similar hairstyles and that seemed to be the reason why Rohit poked fun at his teammate. Rohit’s post read: “We got zlatan amongst us. Great fun chatting.”

Ahead of the first T20I, Rohit gave Team India a massive scare as he walked out of the net session after a ball struck his leg when he was batting against India’s throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne.

India’s stand-in captain immediately took his gloves off and stormed out of the practice area even as India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour and Seneviratne tried to calm him down.

Till the time Rohit was out in the nets, he looked in good touch, playing his front foot cover drives to perfection. He even used his feet on a couple of occasions against Shardul Thakur.

Later, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement saying Rohit is fine and will lead the team in the first T20. “Rohit Sharma was hit in the left side of his abdomen while batting in the nets today. BCCI medical team has confirmed that he is fit and available for the first T20 against Bangladesh after assessment of his injury,” the statement read.

