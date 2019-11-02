India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma and Co look to extend winning streak against Bangladesh

cricket

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:41 IST

Team India will look to continue their winning streak whey they take on Bangladesh in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against ‘Bangla Tigers’ and Delhi T20I will mark the opening of a much-anticipated series between two neighbouring nations.

India hold an impeccable record against Bangladesh in the shortest format and they will be eager to extend that in the upcoming clash. The two teams have clashed eight times in T20Is and India have come out victorious in all.

Moreover, if we look at most T20I wins by a team against an opposition without a defeat, India stand second on the list after Pakistan, who have beaten Zimbabwe in 11 matches straight.

Also, eight defeats against India is the joint most defeats for Bangladesh against a team in T20Is.

Despite these favourable numbers, India cannot commit the mistake of taking Bangladesh lightly as they have strength in depth to stun Rohit Sharma and his troops. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has already issued a warning to the hosts ahead of T20I series.

“It will be a tough series for the home team since Bangladesh are travelling with a strong side, but I feel the series will be 2-1 in favour of India,” Laxman said while speaking at the Game Plan show on Star Sports.

“Also with the form Rohit and KL Rahul are in right now, with (Shikhar) Dhawan looking at establishing himself, I am backing the Indian batting power to win the series.

“This is the best opportunity for team Bangladesh to beat India in their home soil since they have depth in their batting line-up,” he added.

“However, on their bowling department pressure will be more on Mustafizur (Rahim) to deliver since the fast-bowling line-up looks inexperienced compared to their spin bowler in the team.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 11:41 IST