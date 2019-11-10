India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma credits bowlers for series-clinching win

cricket

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:44 IST

At the half way stage, Bangladesh looked to be on course to chase down the India’s steep target of 175. The conditions became quite tricky with dew taking a toll on the Indian bowlers. However the young bowling attack stood tall and delivered under crunch situation to hand India the series. Skipper Rohit Sharma credited his bowlers and spoke about how they were the reason behind this win.

Deepak Chahar took a sensational six-wicket haul, including a hat-trick after entertaining half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul, as India defeated a self-destructing Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the series 2-1.

“It was the bowlers who won us the game. I know I have to say that being a batsman, but I know how tough it was given the dew. But this must be one of the best comebacks in this format for India,” Rohit said after the match.

“It was easy for them (Bangladesh) at one stage, with 70 needed in eight overs. But the boys showed characters, took up the responsibility. Good to see young players putting their hands up. I just reminded the boys (while under pressure) that we’re playing for India. Our body language was a little off in the first eight overs, but then we saw a different team India,” the captain further added.

He also lauded the batting unit for their efforts in the series. “I want to credit the batsmen too. KL (Rahul), getting that knock was crucial, and Shreyas Iyer played an incredible knock. Until we get close to the World Cup, we have to find the right balance. Few guys are missing and will come back in, but keeping everything in mind, we’ve got quite a few games before narrowing in on a perfect 11,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)