India vs Bangladesh: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant spend time with Air Force pilots ahead of series decider

Team India is preparing for the third and final T20 international against Bangladesh that takes place on Sunday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The series is level 1-1 after Bangladesh won the first match in Delhi while India came roaring back in Rajkot. It is an important all-important clash as the winner of the match will get the series trophy. Bangladesh has never won a T20 series in India and Rohit Sharma would be hoping that Team India repeat Rajkot’s performance in Nagpur.

Ahead of the third T20, members of the Indian cricket team decided to spend their time with the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force in Nagpur. Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey spent an hour with the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and clicked photographs with them. A souvenir was also presented to head coach Ravi Shastri by the aerobatic squad. The pilots were in Nagpur for the ‘Air Fest 2019’.

‘Such a lovely afternoon here in Nagpur as #TeamIndia caught up with the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force @Suryakiran_IAF #suryakiran,’ BCCI captioned the image it while posting it on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be on the verge of achieving a huge milestone in international cricket when he steps out on the field in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday. The right-handed batsman struck six sixes in the 2nd T20I in his 43-ball 85-run innings, as he helped his side to an easy 8-wicket win. Doing so, Rohit took his overall sixes tally across formats to 398 sixes.

In the ODIs so far, Rohit has hammered 232 sixes, while he has struck 51 in Tests. He has slammed 115 sixes in the T20Is so far.

Now, on Sunday, the 32-year-old needs just two sixes to join elite 400-sixes club in international cricket.