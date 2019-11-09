India vs Bangladesh: Ahead of Nagpur T20I, Rohit Sharma speaks about nature of pitch

cricket

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 16:43 IST

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is confident about his young unit standing tall in pressure scenarios and coming out on top in the final T20I in Nagpur. The Indian bowlers have largely been inexperienced, but the skipper says that he is willing to give them an extended run.

“Yes, they are slightly inexperienced. This is the right time for them to learn. We always say you should play domestic cricket and learn. But I feel that till you play international cricket, you won’t know where you stand as a bowler. This is a very good challenge for the whole bowling group,” said Rohit.

Speaking about the surface on offer, Rohit said that he expects the Nagpur pitch to be a good one for batting and hence, the contest could be a high-scoring one. However, he threw all his weight behind his spinners and believes they have the skills to extract assistance from any surface.

“Nagpur generally is a very good track to play cricket actually. It assists the bowlers also if you are bowling in the right channels. Even the Rajkot pitch there was something in there for the bowlers. Our spinners especially were getting a lot of turn. The pitch doesn’t matter if you have skills and variations in your armoury,” he further added.

The young Indian attack comprises Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Chahar. The management would be tempted to include Shardul Thakur in place of Khaleel Ahmed, who has not had an entirely good couple of games. Also, there will be pressure on Rishabh Pant as the young wicket-keeper batsman has struggled to inspire confidence. The captain, however, wants people to leave him alone and not to mount unnecessary pressure.

“He is a young guy, 22, trying to make his mark in international cricket. Every move he makes on the field, people start talking about him. It is not fair. I think we should allow him to play his cricket which actually he also wants to do,” he said.