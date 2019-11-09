India vs Bangladesh: Yuzvendra Chahal 1 wicket away from joining Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin in elite T20I list

cricket

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be eyeing a massive achievement on Sunday when India take on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The right-arm spinner picked up two crucial wickets in the 2nd T20I in which he gave away 28 runs in his four overs to help India restrict the opposition for 153/6 in 20 overs, which the hosts chased down in 15.2 overs to level the series 1-1.

Now, in the deciding game on Sunday, the leggie needs just one more wicket to become only the third Indian bowler after Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah to take 50 or more wickets in the shortest format.

Chahal, right now, has 49 wickets in T20I wickets, and he is at the third position in the list, only below Ashwin (52 wickets) and Bumrah (51 wickets). In case, he manages to pick three wickets, he will equal Ashwin’s record to become India’s leading wicket-taker in the format.

Meanwhile, Chahal received some batting tips from India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, who was the star performer for his side during India’s second T20I encounter against Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday. The opener produced a match-winning performance with the bat as he scored 85 runs in 43 balls to guide the hosts to a comfortable eight-wicket victory. Rohit slammed six sixes in the innings included three consecutive ones off Mosaddek Hossain. After the match, Yuzvendra Chahal asked Rohit the secret behind hitting such massive sixes and in the latest episode of Chahal TV, he provided the spinner with some valuable advice.

“When I hit three consecutive sixes, I tried to go for six maximums. But when I missed the fourth one, I decided I will take singles. You don’t need a huge body and muscles to hit big sixes. Even you (Chahal) can hit sixes. Power is not the only thing you need to hit sixes, you need timing as well. The ball should hit the middle of the bat and your head should be still. So, there are a number of things you need in order to hit a six,” he told Chahal in the video.