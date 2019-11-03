India vs Bangladesh: Shivam Dube makes debut in Delhi T20I

cricket

Mumbai batsman Shivam Dube makes his debut for India in the first T20I against Bangladesh at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The right-handed batsman has played four T20s for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and plays domestic cricket for Mumbai. After losing the toss and being asked to bat, India captain Rohit Sharma explained the team selection at the toss: “We would have bowled first as well considering the dew factor here. Our record chasing is good as well. Nevertheless, we want to change ourselves, that has been a concern over the overs. Batting first and defending it later,” he said.

“The pitch looks slightly sticky, we need to assess and see what will be a fighting score. This gives us an opportunity to test out few players from the domestic circuit. It’s their best chance to grab the opportunity. We are trying to stick with the same combination. Two medium pacers and Shivam is the all-rounder that gives us the balance,” he further added.

A day before the match, BCCI uploaded the latest segment of ‘Chahal TV’ in which Dube spoke on his thoughts regarding his expected foray into international cricket. “I just want to continue performing well. I am playing for the country now so it is a very proud moment. There will be more eyes on me and so I need to work hard and continue the good work,” he said.

Dube came into the limelight after he hit five consecutive sixes for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. That innings made him hot property at the IPL auctions last year where he was fetched for Rs 5 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Coming to the topic



Chahal asked Shreyas (captain of Mumbai Ranji team) on what was told to the all-rounder that prompted him to smash the ball around the park.

“We told him before the day started that today your price will increase in the auction only if you hit six sixes in an over. So then he ended up scoring a hundred and hit five consecutive sixes in that innings. Tabi jaake usko paanch khokha mila (Only then did he end up getting Rs 5 crore),” said Shreyas which prompted laughs from Dube.