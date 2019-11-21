India vs Bangladesh: Statistical preview of historic Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens

cricket

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:11 IST

History will be created at the iconic Eden Gardens when India and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other in the two teams’ first-ever Day-Night contest. Virat Kohli and his troops lead the two-match series 1-0 following their comprehensive innings and 130-run victory in Indore. The hosts will now look to win their first-ever pink ball match and also seal the series against ‘Bangla Tigers’. Let’s now take a look at some records and milestones that can be reached during this blockbuster clash.

Also Read: Pink ball Test should not become a regular affair - Virat Kohli

12: This would be the 12th Nay/Night Test and second of the year.

1: India and Bangladesh both set to play their 1st ever Day/Night test match.

1: Bangladesh to play their 1st ever test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

8/10: India have won their last 8/10 test matches (1 lost and 1 draw)

32: Virat Kohli needs 32 runs to complete 5000 runs as India’s captain in tests. He would become the only Indian captain to do so. Overall, he would become the 6th player in the world to achieve this feat.

Also Read: Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?

142: Mayank Agarwal needs 142 runs to complete 1000 runs in Tests. He has played in 12 innings (8 matches), if he does so in the next inning, he would become the joint 3rd fastest to 1000 runs in tests along with Don Bradman in 13 innings.

2: Cheteshwar Pujara needs 2 catches to complete 50 catches in tests.

7: Mahmudullah needs 7 wickets to complete 50 wickets in tests for Bangladesh. If he does so, he would become the 7th Bangladesh bowler to complete 50 wickets in Tests for Bangladesh.

Also Read: India’s predicted XI for day/night Test match: Conditions could play a role

1: Wriddhiman Saha needs 1 dismissal to complete 100 wicketkeeping dismissals in tests. He would become the 5th Indian wicketkeeper to complete achieve this milestone.

56: Mushfiqur Rahim (444) needs 56 runs to complete 500 runs against India in Tests. If he does so, he would become the 1st Bangladesh batsman to do so.

16: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma both have 16 wickets against Bangladesh in tests. They both need three wickets each to get past Irfan Pathan and become the second highest wicket-taker for India against Bangladesh in the longest format.