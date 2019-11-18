e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: Test won, but ‘no days off’ for skipper Kohli - Watch

India are hot favourites to win the second Test, the first ever Day/Night affair in the country, starting from Friday at Eden Gardens. But for Kohli, there is no off day whether it be at the nets or at the gym.

cricket Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Virat Kohli continues to sweat it out at the gym ahead of Day/Night Test.
Virat Kohli continues to sweat it out at the gym ahead of Day/Night Test.(@imVkohli)
         

The Indian Test team is on a roll and so is skipper Virat Kohli. After registering yet another thumping win over Bangladesh in the first of the two Tests in Indore, Kohli added a new feather to his cap as he now has the most number of wins by an innings -- 10.

India are hot favourites to win the second Test, the first ever Day/Night affair in the country, starting from Friday at Eden Gardens. But for Kohli, there is no off day whether it be at the nets or at the gym.

The ace batsman on Monday posted a video of him working out with the caption: “No days off.”

 

Kohli was seen doing abs workout three days ahead of the first pink ball Test. India decided to stay in Indore for a couple of days after the first rubber to practice under lights with the SG pink ball.

The team is slated to arrive in the City of Joy on Tuesday afternoon along with Bangladesh counterparts.

In Indore, the Indian pace bowlers ran through the Bangladesh batting line-up as Kohli and boys registered an innings and 130-run win.

Kohli is now followed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni with 9 wins, Mohammad Azharuddin with 8 and Sourav Ganguly with seven in the column for most number of wins by an innings.

tags
top news
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news