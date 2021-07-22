India vs County Select XI live score, Day 3: Mayank, Pujara start well, India's lead grows

India vs County Select XI live score, day 3: Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari would look to bat long in the last day of their first-class match against the County XI at Chester-Le-Street Durham on Thursday. The bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah got a good workout on Day 2. Indians bowled out County XI for 220 after scoring 311 in the first innings.

Good start for India! This has been a solid start by Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. Indians 30/0 after 8 overs, they lead County XI by 121 runs

Upper Cut, FOUR: Splendid shot from Mayank Agarwal. Craig Miles generates some serious pace. Agarwal, at first looked in two minds whether to leave it or have a go. In the end, he taps his bat at it and the ball goes flying over the slip cordon for a second boundary of the innings. Indians 16/0 after 4.1 overs.

First four of the innings: Lyndon James drags the ball outside off and Mayank Agarwal gets to the pitch of it and drives it elegantly for his first four of the innings. Indians move to 10/0 after 2 overs.

Indians are away: Mayank Agarwal off the mark as he and Pujara complete three runs. Pujara opens his account as well with a couple. Indians 5/0 after the 1st over

Pujara and Agarwal open for Indians: No Rohit Sharma. That's a puzzle. In fact, it's Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have opened the innings for the Indians on Day 3.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs County Select XI match in Durham. It's the final day of the practice match and the last opportunity for the Indian batsmen to get some quality batting practice in the middle before the Test series against England.

