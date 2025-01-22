India vs England, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Live on TV and online

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will take on England in the first T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, January 22 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Pacer Mohammed Shami will make his much-anticipated return to the Indian squad after being on the sidelines for more than a year. Axar Patel has been given added responsibility as he has been named the vice-captain for the five-match series. India vs England: Here are all the streaming details for the first T20I, which will be played in Kolkata. (AP)

India and England have faced each other 24 times in T20Is, with India holding a slight advantage with 13 wins to England's 11.

England have already named their playing XI for the first T20I. Jos Buttler will not don the wicketkeeping gloves for the entire series.

India have won five of their last seven T20I matches against England. India and England's last T20I game was the 2024 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, where India secured a memorable victory in the semi-final.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel

England's playing XI for the 1st T20I: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Here are all the streaming details for the 1st T20I between India and England

When will the 1st T20I between India and England be played?

The 1st T20I between India and England will be played on January 22, 2025. The match will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between India and England be played?

The 1st T20I between India and England will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between India and England?

The 1st T20I between India and England will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD), and Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD) will broadcast the first game of the five-match series.

Where will the live streaming for the 1st T20I between India and England be available?

The 1st T20I between India and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.