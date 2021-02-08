India vs England: '85 not out as good as 100,' Sunil Gavaskar lauds Washington Sundar's fighting innings in Chennai
India allrounder Washington Sundar showcased his talent with the bat once again in the first Test against England in Chennai as he played a fighting innings of an unbeaten 85 runs on Monday. Sundar had come out to bat on Sunday when India were 192/5 in response to England's first innings-total of 578.
When Rishabh Pant was dismissed soon after, Sundar was joined by R Ashwin as India stared at a heavy trail to cover. Sundar and Ashwin added 80 runs together and helped India in reducing the gap.
India vs England 1st Test Day 4 - LIVE!
Sundar missed out on his hundred as wickets kept tumbling on the other end. India were bowled out for 337 with seamer James Anderson dismissing Jasprit Bumrah. Sundar remained unbeaten on 85. Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised Sundar for his performance.
"The partnership of 80+ between Washington Sundar and R Ashwin definitely got India back in the game. If they were dismissed early, England would have a lead of 341 instead of 241," Gavaskar said.
"I liked the way Washington Sundar batted. Some of the shots he played were fabulous. The lofted shot he hit for six against James Anderson, there was this shot off Joe Root for a six," the India batting legend added.
"It was a well-deserved half century, he deserved a hundred. But unfortunately, batting down the order at no. 7, it is not often that you would get a hundred. But 85 not out is as good as a hundred," he further said.
England started their 2nd innings with a lead of 241 runs but suffered a blow on first ball with R Ashwin dismissing Rory Burns for a golden duck.
