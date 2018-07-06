India vs England, 2nd T20, live cricket score, Cardiff

Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team will be aiming to seal the Twenty20 series against England as they prepare to square off in the second match in Cardiff. Boosted by the performances of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, India are favorites against an England side who will be determined to stay alive in the series. Get live cricket score of India vs England, 2nd T20 in Cardiff here. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The hosts sure are in need of divine intervention. If the weather remains as dry as it was in Manchester on Tuesday, there doesn’t seem a way they can stop India’s spinners from running away with this three-match Twenty20 series.

The news from the weather bureau isn’t good though for England on match day. There may not be clouds to help create English conditions, which will be to their strength when they take the field against India in the second T20 on Friday.

There was a touch of class to whatever India did at Old Trafford on Tuesday, winning the opening game of the series by eight wickets.