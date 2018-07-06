World Cup 2018 quarterfinal, live updates, Brazil vs Belgium: Neymar faces tough test

Brazil and Neymar take on a talented Belgium side in the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter-finals in Moscow on Friday. Neymar and his star-studded supporting cast have to get past Belgium, who boast an array of their own firepower, to reach the last four. In a Kazan Arena expected to be awash with yellow-clad Brazil fans, Belgian trio Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne have a chance to prove they can cut it at the highest international level after so many disappointments. Follow live updates of Brazil vs Belgium, World Cup 2018 quarterfinal here.

23:03 hrs IST: President Emmanuel Macron will attend France’s World Cup semi-final in Russia. It remains to be seen whether Brazil or Belgium will join them in the summit clash.

22:58 hrs IST: In the first match of the day, Raphael Varane gave France the lead with a header in the 40th minute. Antoine Griezmann sent in a free kick from the right side and Varane raced across the area.

22:53 hrs IST: The changes suggest that Belgium is likely to play a more direct approach as it tries to make the semifinals of the World Cup for the first time since 1986. The winner in Kazan will meet France in the semifinals.

22:49 hrs IST: Now, here is a look at the Brazil XI -- Alisson; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho; Willian, Jesus, Neymar.

22:46 hrs IST: With defensive midfielder Casemiro out after picking up a second yellow card of the tournament against the Mexicans, Brazil coach Tite has, as expected, brought Fernandinho into his starting line-up in the holding role.

22:43 hrs IST: A look at the Belgium starting XI -- Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Fellaini, Chadli; De Bruyne, Lukaku, Hazard.

22:40 hrs IST: Marcelo returns to the Brazil side after missing the round of 16 match against Mexico because of back spasms, with Filipe Luis making way at left back.

22:38 hrs IST: Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has brought Nacer Chadli and Marouane Fellaini, who both scored as substitutes against Japan in the round of 16, into his starting line-up for the World Cup quarter-final against Brazil on Friday.

22:35 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the World Cup quarter-final match between Brazil and Belgium.

In eight games this year, including four at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Brazil have kept seven clean sheets and conceded just one goal.

The winner of the clash between Brazil and Belgium will face France in the semi-finals.