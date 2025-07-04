IND vs ENG Live Score: Siraj rattles England early, removes Root and Stokes in back-to-back deliveries
IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England Test Series Day 3: England are crumbling as Mohammed Siraj removed Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) in back-to-back deliveries in the first session, on Day 3.
IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England Test Series Day 3: Mohammed Siraj handed India a sensational start in the first session on Day 3, removing Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) early in back-to-back deliveries. With Jasprit Bumrah sidelined, India's bowlers face a critical mission on Day 3, which is to dismantle England's batting lineup. While Akash Deep and Siraj made crucial breakthroughs on Day 2, reducing England to three wickets down, the challenge remains significant. They must still contend with Harry Brook, who tormented opposition bowlers in the previous fixture. The Indian batters have already delivered, posting a mammoth 587; now, the onus is on the bowlers to complement that effort and secure a commanding lead....Read More
Skipper Shubman Gill put the Indian team in the driver's seat with a historic 269-run knock, which helped the visitors post a mammoth 578 on the scoreboard. Akash, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the XI, made an instant impact by claiming the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope on back-to-back deliveries. Meanwhile, Siraj got the better of Zak Crawley to put the hosts on the backfoot. Siraj almost had Harry Brook, too, but the batter survived a close lbw appeal on 1. Brook had another life in the last over, when he chopped on against Prasidh Krishna and shouldered the ball off the stumps that he almost then stepped on.
However, at the stumps, England did manage to recover a bit with Harry Brook playing some attacking shots in his unbeaten 30, while Joe Root provided stability with 18 as the duo held fort at the end of the day.
Earlier on Day 2, Gill's monumental innings set two significant records: it eclipsed Virat Kohli's 254 against South Africa in Pune (2019) to become the highest score by an India Test captain. Furthermore, it surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's 241 against Australia in Sydney, establishing itself as the highest score by an Indian batsman in a Test match played outside Asia.
Resuming Day 2 at 310-5, India, thanks to a crucial partnership between Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, had already recovered from a precarious 211-5. Their stand flourished on a calm morning, reaching 203 runs before Jadeja, on 89, gloved a rearing Josh Tongue short ball to the wicketkeeper just before lunch.
While India's lower order had been an issue in the past, particularly in Leeds, batting all-rounder Washington Sundar, brought in to bolster the batting, provided excellent support to his captain. He contributed 42 runs in a 144-run partnership before Joe Root bowled him just before tea.
IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: WICKETS IN BACK-TO-BACK DELIVERIES FOR SIRAJ! BIG WICKETS! A sensational delivery by Siraj, and Stokes fails to react well. A weak poke, and it edges to Pant for a catch! OUT!
Stokes c Pant b Siraj 0 (1)
IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: A length delivery by Siraj, down the leg side. Root tries to go for the flick, but edges it to Pant for a simple catch! BIG WICKET! BIG MOMENT!
Root c Pant b Siraj 22 (46)
ENG: 84/4 (21.3), trail by 503 runs
IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Six runs conceded in the opening over of Day 3 as Root also clatters a full length delivery by Akash Deep for a four, goes past Siraj at wide mid-on.
IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: The action begins on Day 3 as Root (18*) and Brook (30*) enter the pitch! Akash Deep to open proceedings for India.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Speaking on his sensational knock, Gill said, “Good position to be in. I worked on a few things and at the end of IPL, which is very important before going into Test cricket. Looking at how things gave gone so far, it is working for me. I did not take any slip catches for the last couple of days because I was batting, but nice to get those catches. Fielding was very important and we discussed about it that if we were half as good in the previous game, things would have been different.”
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: India's tail was a weakness in Leeds, but bowling allrounder Washington Sundar, brought in to help the batting, supported his skipper with 42 in a stand of 144. It ended just before tea when Sundar's middle stump was hit by Root. However, on Day 3 he needs to put in some work with the ball too.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Akash Deep's performance in the Edgbaston Test was a significant highlight for India, especially considering he stepped in for the rested Jasprit Bumrah and made an immediate, impactful statement. Having been included in the playing XI to manage Bumrah's workload, there might have been some initial apprehension about his ability to fill such big shoes, particularly after Prasidh Krishna's expensive outing in the previous Test.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Prasidh Krishna entered the Edgbaston Test under significant pressure, especially given his performance in the preceding match at Headingley and the absence of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Krishna's outing in the first Test had been challenging, with an economy rate exceeding five runs per over across both innings. This led to scrutiny, and he himself acknowledged the need to improve.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Shubman Gill's resurgence with the bat comes on the heels of a quiet Test series in Australia earlier this year, where he struggled for rhythm and failed to make a significant impact, with a top score of only 31 in three matches.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: At stumps on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test, England found themselves trailing India by a massive 510 runs, ending the day at 72/2 with Joe Root unbeaten on 18 and Harry Brook solid on 30. The pair steadied the innings after a fiery burst from debutant Akash Deep, who jolted England early with a sensational double-wicket maiden. He removed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in consecutive deliveries, setting the tone for India’s bowlers. With the ball already showing signs of movement under the lights, India will hope to make inroads quickly on Day 3 and capitalise on their commanding position.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Washington Sundar's innings in the Edgbaston Test proved to be a valuable contribution, providing crucial support to captain Shubman Gill and further strengthening India's dominant position. He stitched together another significant 144-run stand for the seventh wicket with his skipper. His innings of 42 runs off 103 balls wasn't about rapid scoring, but rather about resilience and composure.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Shubman Gill bowed in trademark fashion after etching his name in history as the first Indian captain to score a double century on English soil. In doing so, he also shattered a long-standing record held by Sunil Gavaskar, surpassing the legendary opener’s 221-run knock from 1979 — a milestone that had stood unchallenged for 46 years.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Harry Brook (30) had a close call with an lbw review, surviving on umpire’s call, but along with Joe Root (18), he managed to weather the storm. The duo showed composure under pressure, stitching together a steady, unbeaten 52-run stand to guide England safely to stumps and keep the chase on track after early setbacks.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: India’s lower order could only muster 13 runs following Shubman Gill’s dismissal, but it was enough to give their bowlers a valuable 20-over spell late in the day. With momentum on their side after a strong batting performance, the visitors had a golden opportunity to make early inroads into England’s top order as they aim to level the series. The brief session with the ball marked a crucial phase in setting the tone for the remainder of the Test.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Shubman Gill had been near-flawless across the first two days of the Test, anchoring the innings with poise and purpose. However, a rare lapse in concentration post-tea proved costly. Attempting to pull a short delivery from Josh Tongue, Gill mistimed his shot and found Ollie Pope positioned perfectly at square leg. The dismissal brought an end to a magnificent 269-run knock.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja delivered a gritty and composed performance at Edgbaston, scoring a vital 89 runs 37-ball knock—laced with 10 fours, one six and intelligent running—underlined his value as a dependable lower middle-order batter, especially in challenging overseas conditions.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: After leaking 12 runs in his first over, Akash Deep roared back in sensational fashion with a double-wicket maiden to jolt England early in their reply. He dismissed the in-form Ben Duckett, who had starred with a century at Headingley, by drawing an edge to third slip, where captain Shubman Gill held on brilliantly. On the very next ball, Ollie Pope nicked one to KL Rahul at second slip, who grabbed it on the rebound to leave England reeling at 13/2.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Shubman Gill's innings surpassed the recently retired Kohli's 254 against South Africa at Pune in 2019 as the highest score by an India Test captain, and replaced Tendulkar's 241 against Australia at Sydney as the highest score by an India batsman in a Test outside Asia.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: India's bowlers must swiftly dismantle the Brook-Root partnership early on Day 3 to solidify their control. Though the visitors are poised to level the series, England has a proven track record of comebacks.
