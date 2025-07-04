IND vs ENG Live Score: Siraj rattles England early, removes Root and Stokes in back-to-back deliveries

IND vs ENG Live Score, India vs England Test Series Day 3: Mohammed Siraj handed India a sensational start in the first session on Day 3, removing Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) early in back-to-back deliveries. With Jasprit Bumrah sidelined, India's bowlers face a critical mission on Day 3, which is to dismantle England's batting lineup. While Akash Deep and Siraj made crucial breakthroughs on Day 2, reducing England to three wickets down, the challenge remains significant. They must still contend with Harry Brook, who tormented opposition bowlers in the previous fixture. The Indian batters have already delivered, posting a mammoth 587; now, the onus is on the bowlers to complement that effort and secure a commanding lead....Read More

Skipper Shubman Gill put the Indian team in the driver's seat with a historic 269-run knock, which helped the visitors post a mammoth 578 on the scoreboard. Akash, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the XI, made an instant impact by claiming the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope on back-to-back deliveries. Meanwhile, Siraj got the better of Zak Crawley to put the hosts on the backfoot. Siraj almost had Harry Brook, too, but the batter survived a close lbw appeal on 1. Brook had another life in the last over, when he chopped on against Prasidh Krishna and shouldered the ball off the stumps that he almost then stepped on.

However, at the stumps, England did manage to recover a bit with Harry Brook playing some attacking shots in his unbeaten 30, while Joe Root provided stability with 18 as the duo held fort at the end of the day.

Earlier on Day 2, Gill's monumental innings set two significant records: it eclipsed Virat Kohli's 254 against South Africa in Pune (2019) to become the highest score by an India Test captain. Furthermore, it surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's 241 against Australia in Sydney, establishing itself as the highest score by an Indian batsman in a Test match played outside Asia.

Resuming Day 2 at 310-5, India, thanks to a crucial partnership between Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, had already recovered from a precarious 211-5. Their stand flourished on a calm morning, reaching 203 runs before Jadeja, on 89, gloved a rearing Josh Tongue short ball to the wicketkeeper just before lunch.

While India's lower order had been an issue in the past, particularly in Leeds, batting all-rounder Washington Sundar, brought in to bolster the batting, provided excellent support to his captain. He contributed 42 runs in a 144-run partnership before Joe Root bowled him just before tea.

Key moments from India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3: