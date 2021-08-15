Stuart Broad takes a dig at India after Bumrah peppers Anderson with barrage of bouncers on Day 3 of Lord's Test

The duel between Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson on Day 4 of the second Test between India and England on Saturday proved to be an exciting contest. Bumrah peppered and tested Anderson, England’s No. 11 batsman with a barrage of bouncers and short-pitched deliveries, and in the process overstepped four times in an over to make it a 10-ball over.

The first ball hit Anderson on the helmet, which brought about a length delay as the veteran fast bowler was checked for a concussion. And even after play resumed, Bumrah did not back down and stuck to the same line, as Anderson copped few blows to his body. When the final wicket went down and the players walked off at stumps, a miffed Anderson was seen talking to Bumrah as the India pacer patted the veteran quick on the back. The two teams made their way back to the change rooms but Anderson was clearly not pleased with Bumrah's actions.

Following the fiery showdown between Bumrah and Anderson, England fast bowler Stuart Broad, who has been ruled out of the series due to a calf injury, posted a tweet and took an indirect dig at the Indian cricket team. "Yeah, I’m looking forward to today’s Test Match cricket at Lord’s," followed by a miffed face emoji.

With conditions overcast ahead of the start of play on Day 4, Broad feels England have the advantage and believes if the home team can snare out two early wickets, the game would swing in their balance.

"Bit cloudy in London. Ball will move a little bit today. To India’s right handed batters, nipping it down the slope from Pavillion End. Bowled, LBWs, top edge the bouncer will be a huge threat. Slight advantage England I feel. 2 wickets with new ball would be huge with long tail," Broad tweeted further.

With two engaging days of cricket left in the match, Broad tweeted saying he wished he could be part of the ongoing second Test between the India and England at Lord’s.

“I’d give anything to be strapping the boots on, pulling on my England shirt, plonking the floppy hat on my head & walking down those Lord’s steps, through the long room out onto the outfield to the crowds roar knowing that 8-10 wickets today breaks this Test match right open,” tweeted the England quick.