Ishan Kishan has chance to further improve his great T20 season
When Ishan Kishan steps out to bat in the third T20 international against England, he will no more be an unknown commodity. The English bowlers know his strengths and his challenge will now be more than in his debut match. But the left handed batsman, who opened the innings for India in the last match, will be brimming with confidence after scoring a half-century in his maiden outing in an India shirt.
Kishan has come a long way since leading India in the U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016, when he failed to get going with the bat for the team in a campaign where India finished runners-up.
The 2020/21 season has been Kishan's best ever in the shortest format and he has a chance to make it even better. He has more than seven hundred runs in the format this season, something that was made possible by a consistent run of matches in the IPL.
He is closing in on KL Rahul, who is India's highest run-getters in T20s this season. A good outing the remaining three matches could actually see him end up quite high in the table.
For a man of his size, what has been impressive is his ability to clear the boundary. Kishan hits huge sixes and he is among the top six-hitters in T20 cricket this season.
Kishan is someone who has impressed many with his clean hitting and is being tipped by several former cricketers to slowly become an integral part of India's limited overs cricket team in the days to come. But before that he needs to make a statement in T20 cricket for the national team which is looking to create a squad of impactful cricketers, who can help India win the T20 World Cup at home this year.
